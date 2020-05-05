RPTC Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RPTC Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RPTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38.

