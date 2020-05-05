Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. Sells 4,149 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:R traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 775,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryder System by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryder System by 249.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.