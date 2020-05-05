Salmat Limited (SLM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on May 21st

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Salmat’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

SLM traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.83 ($0.59). 116,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. Salmat has a 1-year low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Salmat

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

