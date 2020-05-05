Salmat Limited (SLM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on May 21st

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Salmat’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
SLM traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.83 ($0.59). 116,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. Salmat has a 1-year low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Salmat
