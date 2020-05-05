Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 195 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $356.13. 2,377,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.