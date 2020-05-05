Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 708 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,050,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,826,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,654,000 after buying an additional 47,834 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,718,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,677. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

