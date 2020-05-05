Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. 1,096,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $214.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

