Sandy Spring Bank Buys 22,740 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.30% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 688,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 433,330 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,303,000.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 189,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

