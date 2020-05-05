Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,737. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.