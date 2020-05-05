Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.