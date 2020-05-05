Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.50. 6,919,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.