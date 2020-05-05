Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. 2,711,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $128.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

