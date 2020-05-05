Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.39% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,559. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

