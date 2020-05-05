Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

