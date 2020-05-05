Sandy Spring Bank Has $13.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,919,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

