Sandy Spring Bank Has $13.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,919,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit