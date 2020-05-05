Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,745. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

