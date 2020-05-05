Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.18 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,365,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

