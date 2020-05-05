Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,780,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

