Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.68 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $275.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,293. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

