Sandy Spring Bank Has $56.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 497,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. 1,722,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

