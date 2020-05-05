Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.78. 443,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,850. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.