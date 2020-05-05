Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 13,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 413,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 91,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 5,095,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

