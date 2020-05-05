Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,848 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 338.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $23,528,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, hitting $195.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,946,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.