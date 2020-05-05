Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,083 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 7,833,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,169,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

