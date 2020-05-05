Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. 7,520,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,521. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.