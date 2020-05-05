Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,282 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. 100,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

