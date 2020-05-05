Sandy Spring Bank Sells 445 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.21. The stock had a trading volume of 364,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,923. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $261.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

