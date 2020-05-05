Sandy Spring Bank Sells 921 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 148.1% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 618.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 169.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 437,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 275,429 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,948,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.