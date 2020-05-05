Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.15. 5,236,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

