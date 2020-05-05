Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. 22,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Earnings History for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit