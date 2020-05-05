Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.82. 22,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

