Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 148.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 5,411,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,659,000. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

