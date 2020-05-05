Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $19.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,919.00. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,637.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

