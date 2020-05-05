Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 1st

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

