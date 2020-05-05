Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,338 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. 5,259,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

