Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 18,780,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

