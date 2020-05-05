SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Trading Up 8.9%

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.30 and last traded at $92.06, approximately 471,823 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 461,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 193.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,384,000 after buying an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

