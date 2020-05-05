SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 3,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,556. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,951.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle bought 3,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.