South State Corp (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 15th

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

South State has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. South State has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of SSB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 14,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,719. South State has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

