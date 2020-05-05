Spence Asset Management Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 7.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,220. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

