Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,560 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 11,988,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

