Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,560 Shares

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 11,988,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit