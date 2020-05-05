Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 8.5% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.16, approximately 121,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 202,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.21. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 75.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.