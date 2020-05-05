Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. 15,582,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

