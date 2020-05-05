Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.24, 779,937 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 823,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Surgery Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

