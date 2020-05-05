Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $69.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $141,317.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,195 shares of company stock worth $3,240,469. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $59.59. 21,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

