TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells $26,328.93 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. 1,577,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

