The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 221,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 22,538,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

