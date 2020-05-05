Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.32. 1,139,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.65 and its 200-day moving average is $313.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.