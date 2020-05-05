TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. 7,950,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.