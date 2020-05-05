Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 276,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,653,302.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,385 shares of company stock worth $20,869,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $7,748,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 142,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,295. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

