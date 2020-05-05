Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 276,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,653,302.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,008,385 shares of company stock worth $20,869,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 142,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,295. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
