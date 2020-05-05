Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 6.9%

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.81, approximately 1,312,553 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,763,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tronox by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

