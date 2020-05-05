Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,104 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

